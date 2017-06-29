This project is currently in beta and APIs are subject to change.
render React components to Sketch; tailor-made for design systems
Quickstart 🏃
First, make sure you have installed Sketch version 43+, & a recent npm.
Open a new Sketch file, then in a terminal:
git clone https://github.com/airbnb/react-sketchapp.git
cd react-sketchapp/examples/basic-setup && npm install
npm run render
Next, check out some more examples!
Why?!
Managing the assets of design systems in Sketch is complex, error-prone and time consuming. Sketch is scriptable, but the API often changes. React provides the perfect wrapper to build reusable documents in a way already familiar to JavaScript developers.
What does the code look like?
import { render, Text, Artboard } from 'react-sketchapp';
const App = props => (
<Artboard>
<Text style={{ fontFamily: 'Comic Sans MS', color: 'hotPink' }}>
{ props.message }
</Text>
</Artboard>
);
export default (context) => {
render(<App message="Hello world!" />, context);
}
What can I do with it?
- Manage design systems—
react-sketchappwas built for Airbnb’s design system; this is the easiest way to manage Sketch assets in a large design system
- Use real components for designs— Implement your designs in code as React components and render them into Sketch
- Design with real data— Designing with data is important but challenging;
react-sketchappmakes it simple to fetch and incorporate real data into your Sketch files
- Build new tools on top of Sketch— the easiest way to use Sketch as a canvas for custom design tooling
Found a novel use? We'd love to hear about it!
Read more about why we built it